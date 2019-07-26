One of the buildings identified by the eThekwini Municipality for demolishing. Picture by Zainul Dawood

Durban - The walls of the first three derelict “bad” buildings identified for demolition were demolished brick by brick in the Point area of Durban on Friday. The demolition took place in the Point precinct that has 39 derelict buildings identified.

In trafalgar Lane off Rutherford Street in South Beach, contractors were busy demolishing three double-storey blocks of flats hidden between much larger multi-storey buildings.

Contractors said the first building would be demolished manually to create a space for a tractor to smash down the rest. This derelict building is situated behind the famous Apple building a landmark on Mahatma Gandhi Street. A massive tree growing out of the side of the building bore testimony to years of neglect.

Acting Mayor Fawzia Peer, City Manager Sipho Nzuza and Deputy City Manager Phillip Sithole start the process of demolishing derelict buildings in the Durban City Centre. Video by Zainul Dawood

eThekwini Acting Mayor Fawzia Peer said the city is using its by-laws, building regulations and ultimately legal processes to eradicate problematic and bad buildings. The area has been targeted for development and these buildings have become an eyesore for tourists and locals.

The city also plans to create the multi billion rand Rivertown Development Precinct, which lies on the east of the Durban CBD between the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) and the beachfront.

Peer said buildings such as Tong Lok and Ronda Vista are receiving attention.

“The city is also committed to working with the private sector in eradicating bad buildings for purposes such as commercial, student accommodation, social housing, and social facilities required to address the above mentioned social ills,” she said.

“Bad buildings have been plaguing the city for quite some time by becoming drug dens, brothels and homes for vagrants, to the detriment of law-abiding residents and the business community,” Peer said. Owners of bad buildings were warned to come forward or risk losing their property.

City Manager Sipho Nzuza said the city has been given the green light by the courts to start demolishing some while court processes on others are underway.

Nzuza said multi-billion mega projects will alter the city’s skyline. He said contractors have already commenced with construction work, an indication that the city means business. “Rivertown is going to be home to among others restaurants and art galleries and is expected to revolutionise the city’s nightlife dramatically,” Nzuza said.

Daily News