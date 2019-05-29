Durban - Residents ducked for cover outside a tuck shop when a gunman riddled a bakkie with bullets in Newlands East north of Durban on Wednesday.

Police are still on the scene of the incident on Barracuda Road.

It is unclear if the driver of the bakkie was injured.

On the Newlands East Community News group Racquel Oakes Kinsey‎ said the bullets had missed several school children that were on their way to school.

"Just got a call from my daughter, saying her and a few kids were caught in a shooting, that happened now by Aunty Pearl's tuckshop, Barracuda while on their way to school. Her and these kids ducked these bullets and managed to run back home. — feeling worried." she wrote.

Erica Greeves said, "I saw pictures of the silver van that was shot at, bad man... We got to constantly pray for our kids."

Marrilynn Williams Lottering said,"That is terrible. Our kids lives are in danger. In our own area. Thank God your child and friends are not hurt."

