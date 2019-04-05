The brakes on the truck to the right has failed coming down the hill towards Marianhill Toll Plaza. Picture supplied

Durban - The heat from the recent truck drivers protest may have simmered but a video of a truck driver safely ploughing his truck into an arrestor bed before the N3 Durban bound Marianhill Toll Plaza has gone viral again. A video recorded by Paul Maynes shows the 32 ton truck and trailer travelling on the fast lane or extreme right lane of the busy N3 Toll route. Maynes later discovered that the brakes had failed. He recorded the video on November 2012.

This particular stretch off road heads downwards to the Toll Plaza. The truck driver handles the truck and even straddles between the lanes to warn motorists not to overtake him.

Maynes tried to overtake him but the truck had been straddling in-between the lanes and then moved from the fast lane across the centre lane and slow lane before entering the arrestor bed and coming to a halt.

An arrestor bed or arrester bed is an area of special material designed to stop a runaway vehicle.

On Facebook the driver received praises.

Thabiso Tsaoana said, "Stop disrespecting this guy by calling him a "driver" and address him as Dr. Driver or Prof. Driver."

Delaine Jordaan said, "I cant even begin to imagine the sheer panic that poor driver must have experienced. Incredible clear thinking in a terrible situation! Well done man!"

Video by Paul Maynes





Janet Smith said,"The toll road at Marriannhill Toll Plaza is usually very busy. Thank God that there was not a lot of traffic at this time! Superb driving skills by this driver! Well done to him."

Cynthia Dawn Leader-Boddington said, "Well done to the driver for remaining in control. Cannot begin to imagine how he must have felt - those trucks are huge and powerful, could have ended in tragedy if he hadn’t had the presence of mind to proceed until the safety of others was ensured. I must say though, surely given the fact that so many serious/tragic accidents have occurred due to brake failure, especially along this route, it’s time to seriously examine/rethink/re-design these humongous monsters and the loads they carry. Thank goodness for those arrester beds, they are in themselves a wonderful innovation that have more than paid for themselves. This time, thankfully it all ended well."

Michelle Coetzee Meintjes said, " God bless you for keeping a cool and calm head, and protecting others on the road!! You a good man!"



Blaise Eland said, "He wasn't thinking about himself on the road he's probably a father figure to many in his respective area where he lives and possibly the only bread winner in his respective family. Credit to the truck driver and to the guy in the other car whom recorded everything though."

