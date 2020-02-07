WATCH: Durban activists reject Eskom tariff hikes









NERSA chairperson Nomfundo Mseti told presenters at the Eskom public hearings that they needed to provide facts when they presented. She was reacting to criticism levelled at the regulatory body by some of the presenters. Nqobile Mbonambi African News Agency (ANA) Durban - TENSIONS rose this week between the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) and community activists during presentations at public hearings in Durban about Eskom’s application to increase tariffs to recoup R27.3 billion in “prudently-incurred costs” for the 2018/19 financial year. The two-day hearings at the Olive Convention Centre formed part of countrywide Nersa hearings. Last year, Nersa held public hearings about Eskom’s application to increase tariffs by 15% every year, for the next three years. Nersa granted Eskom an increase of 9.41% for 2019/20, 8.10% for 2020/21 and 5.22% for 2021/22. Eskom’s general manager for regulation, Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje, said the reason for their application was because Nersa previously gave them “too little money” to produce electricity and Eskom had to borrow money to fill in the shortfall. “We completely understand and sympathise with the points the community are raising. It’s not that we don’t care about that, but this is the economic situation we are addressing in the country,” she said.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Desmond D'Sa an activist with the South Durban Environmental Alliance on why Eskom's price hike should be rejected. Video: Mphathi Nxumalo





Tlhotlhalemaje said if the economic situation was different, the conversation at these hearings would also be different.

“There is a conflict since Eskom wants to recoup costs for producing electricity and the community does not want to pay. If there is a way to produce electricity at an efficient level, then someone has got to pay.”

For poor communities, she said, there are provisions such as free basic electricity of 50 kilowatts a month. “Since the majority of people in KZN get their electricity from municipalities, then they should ensure that they are being provided with it. Government was making an effort, but it was the delivery of these services that was a concern.”

Desmond D’Sa, co-ordinator for the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance, said the increases to the tariffs were a joke for Eskom but for people it was about their lives. He said Eskom had been promising for more than 10 years to fix its problems but this had not happened.

“Instead the corruption has increased,” D’Sa said.

He also said Eskom was not talking about renewable energy which could solve the energy problems South Africa had.

He felt that Nersa should not grant Eskom the increase in tariffs and argued that since Nersa was established to perform an oversight role, there have been large increases granted to Eskom.

Mvuzo Ntombela, who represented the KwaMakhutha informal settlement, had complained that from previous experience, they would make a presentation to Nersa about why the tariffs should not increase only to find out on television that Nersa had granted Eskom the increase.

“It is like we are being used,” he said.

Ntombela said it was important that Nersa also took its hearings to other places around KwaZulu-Natal as they also had stories to tell about how Eskom affected them. He felt that Eskom executives were not taking them seriously and it looked as if they were being laughed at.

Sizwe Shiba, from eNduduzweni in uMlazi, complained that the hearings were hosted in an area that was not accessible to poor people.

“What should be done is for the middle man or municipalities to be taken out of the equation and instead people should buy electricity directly from Eskom,” said Shiba.

He said poor people could not pay for Eskom’s expenses which the public did not know how they came about.

Nersa chairperson, Nomfundo Mseti, responded to the presenters saying their presentations should be based on facts.

“The speeches were good, the problem was that Nersa needed facts that could be used when we go to court against Eskom which was not done by the presenters,” she said.

Mseti said they had listened to the presenters’ arguments and also noted the plea for the hearings to be held in other parts of the province.

Daily News