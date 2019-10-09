WATCH: Durban dad arrested for murdering his children faces rape charge









A Pinetown father accused of killing his three children and stepdaughter appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Wednesday where the case against him was adjourned until next month. Picture: Anelisa Kubheka Durban - The matter against a Pinetown father accused of killing his three children and stepdaughter was adjourned in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. The man who now faces a charge of rape can't be named or photographed as he has not pleaded. In court his rape matter was officially joined with his four murder charges. It is unrelated to the murders. The accused appeared in a packed courtroom filled with IFP, ANC, ACDP and DA supporters. Also present in court was eThekwini Municipal Speaker Weziwe Thusi who is KZN's former MEC for social development.

When the accused was in court last he had indicated that he wanted to change from his legal aid lawyer to a private one.

He however on Wednesday elected to continue with his legal aid attorney.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video National Prosecutions Authority spokeswoman, Natasha Karra explains the adjournment of the man accused of killing his three children. Video: Anelisa Kubheka





The man's children aged 4, 6, and 10 were found hanged in their family home on September 3.

His 16-year-old stepdaughter was strangled with a bathrobe belt and found in the bush in Padfield Park, Pinetown.

The children's mother, a teacher, left her Wyebank home for work in the morning, with her husband saying he was going to find another place to live.

On her way to work she stopped at the police station to report an argument they had had the night before.

He was arrested for the children's murder two days later.

He remains in police custody and is expected back in court next month.

Skhumbuzo Jiyane who is the uncle to the stepdaughter of the accused said he was disappointed at yet another postponement.

"I don't understand what is happening now. We use transport money to get here to see this man who did this horrible thing," he said.

When asked whether he would return to court he said the family of the accused who was in court told him not to give up.

Daily News