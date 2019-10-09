Durban - The matter against a Pinetown father accused of killing his three children and stepdaughter was adjourned in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.
The man who now faces a charge of rape can't be named or photographed as he has not pleaded.
In court his rape matter was officially joined with his four murder charges.
It is unrelated to the murders.
The accused appeared in a packed courtroom filled with IFP, ANC, ACDP and DA supporters. Also present in court was eThekwini Municipal Speaker Weziwe Thusi who is KZN's former MEC for social development.