The Renaissance building, fourth from left, in Maud Mfusi Street formerly known as St Georges Street in Durban. Picture by Andreas Mathios-Blue Security Video by Rivaaj Ramdas

Durban - The Durban Fire and Emergency services will investigate the cause of a fire that broke out in a multi-storey block of flats in the Durban Central Business District on Monday night. The fire broke out inside the Renaissance building in Maud Mfusi Street (formerly called St Georges Street).

The building accommodates students and tenants.

Adam Merasi, the Durban Fire Department Divisional Commander, said the cause of the fire is suspected to be an electrical fault on the 13th floor near the lift shaft area. Merasi said burning embers and debris caused the fire to spread to floors below but it was soon contained.

"There were no injuries reported during the incident. We had a full set of fire brigades, two rescue pumpers, a water carrier and a command vehicle in attendance. The police and medical services were also in attendance, " Merasi said.

Tactical Shooting Team member Rivaaj Ramdas spoke to the supervisor who identified himself in the video interview as Jodash.

The building supervisor of the Renaissance building in Maud Mfusi Street formerly known as St Georges Street. Video by Rivaaj Ramdas-Tactical Shooting Team





Jodash said it the cause of the fire was an electrical fault. He said he went to the 16th floor and worked his way down to get all the residents out.

"We got most of them out but the sad part was that they went back to fetch their cellphones and bags. One or two people got trapped on the 16th floor. There was a lot of smoke. They could not get out. The fire department arrived and assisted them. They were not injured. They were treated for smoke inhalation. Two other students were trapped on one of the floors because they were asleep and woke up late. Some meter rooms were damaged, "Jodash said.

The scene of the fire in Maud Mfusi Street formerly known as St Georges Street. Video by Rivaaj Ramdas-Tactical Shooting Team

Andreas Mathios, a spokesperson for Blue Security, said roads leading to and from the building were closed off by the police.

