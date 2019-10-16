An investigation is being launched into a dramatic blaze of at least two Durban Transport buses which burst into flames in uMlazi on Tuesday. Picture: Screengrab.

Durban - What caused a Durban municipal buses to catch a light? This was the question being probed on Wednesday after bystanders captured a dramatic blaze of a Durban Transport buses which burst into flames in uMlazi on Tuesday.

At this stage it is not clear how many buses were on fire. However, from cellphone footage at least two buses are seen engulfed in flames.The incident is said to be under investigation.

A video circulating on social media shows thick black smoke filtering through the atmosphere as at least one Tansat owned bus gets engulfed in smoke on the Mangosuthu Highway near Mega City.

A taxi operator who did not want to be named said he saw one bus burning.

“I don’t know what exactly started the fire. I don’t want to speculate on what caused the fire because this is not a taxi industry issue, but that of the bus industry. The fire, even though it was huge, didn’t cause any disruptions in our operations. We continued with our routine exercise with no glitches,” said the taxi operator.