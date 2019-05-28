CCTV footage captured the moment where a car collided with a motorcycle. The driver drove off without rendering assistance. Picture: Screengrab

Durban - A closed circuit television camera captured a dramatic hit and run collision outside a business premises in the Windermere area on Monday. The incident according to a bystander occurred along Lilian Ngoyi Road near the Engen Petrol station.

The CCTV footage which has been posted online shows a red motor vehicle parked on the kerbside. The car moves forward into traffic. The driver then makes a U-turn without checking for vehicles travelling behind him.

A bike suddenly appears and as the car turns the bike collides into the centre of the car flinging the motorcyclist onto the ground. The goods the biker is carrying spills onto the roadway. The biker is seriously injured and finds it difficult to stand up. The driver reverses the car and drives off.

The Daily News was not aware if the driver of the vehicle was arrested or if he/she handed themselves over to police.

Despite several cars passing the damaged motor bike and the biker laying on the floor only one person stops to assist.

The biker was later treated by paramedics and the extent of his injuries is not known.

CCTV footage of a car colliding into a motorcyclist. The driver of the car leaves without offering any assistance to the injured biker. Video Ethekwini Secure

Reacting to the video on Facebook, Bee Rich said, "Don't rush anyone. Just leave the guy lying there in pain. Stroll on by. People are unbelievable. No one rushed to help the poor motor cyclist."

Ravesen 'Ravi' Chetty said, "Wats worse than a hit a run? Another human being witnessing the incident and not even going to that person to see if he/she okay."

