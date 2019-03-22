CIVIL organisations in Durban took to the streets as the nation commemorated Human Rights Day, lambasting eThekwini Municipality, claiming the city was violating the human rights of its residents. Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

Municipality was heavily criticised on Human Rights Day as various organisations marched to the city hall claiming their human rights had been violated.

The march, spearheaded by hostel dwellers movement Ubunye Bamahostela, sought to hand over a joint memorandum to the office of Mayor Zandile Gumede.

Ubunye Bamahostela’s main concern was that the city had failed to uphold the recommendations of former public protector Thuli Madonsela in her report titled “Stop the Carnage”, centred on the infamous Glebelands Hostel, in uMlazi, south of Durban.

In the report released in October 2016, Madonsela said the municipality was to implement access control as provided for in its hostel policy, and the city manager should ensure Glebelands residents had equitable access to municipal services.

These included regular refuse collection, repairing or replacement of damaged water and sewage pipes, maintenance of hostel grounds and the improvement of lighting.

She found the municipality had failed to promote a safe and healthy environment within the hostel as required by section 152(1)(d) of the Constitution, and as envisioned in its own hostel policy.

“The municipality has also lied to us. It promised housing and now it is ignoring us,” said Mthembiseni Thusi, the chairperson of Ubunye Bamahostela.

“The continuous leaks are leading to health problems and Madonsela said the municipality must provide a safe, healthy environment, but it hasn’t.”

He said the sharing of rooms posed a health hazard when it came to diseases such as tuberculosis.

Street traders who participated in the march levelled accusations against the city with regards to permits.

The market users committee said it witnessed metro police confiscate and destroy fruit and vegetables a trader was selling in the CBD ahead of the march.

“This young man has been waiting for three years for a permit that he applied for with the city.

“The delay with permits is caused by the fact that these are being sold to foreigners who are new in the country and don’t understand the dynamics behind the fight for these permits,” said committee chairperson Nico Magwaza, adding that it had proof of this.

Abahlali Basemjondolo president Sbu Zikode said the city was violating the human rights of those people living in shacks through evictions, leaving a number of people injured and destitute.

“If we want change, we must unite as organisations. We have had our members killed and this must stop.”

The municipality has been given seven days to respond to the joint memorandum.

