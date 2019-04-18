To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Durban - RESIDENTS of a transit camp near the Mbhayi informal settlement near Cottonlands, north of Durban, could face many more months living in cramped conditions where there is no drainage system nor refuse collection. This is while they wait for an RDP housing project to be completed. In the meantime, they have little faith that their councillor will be able to deliver services to them.

Thembela Makhaloyi said over the years there had been several fires in the area due to the shacks being too close to one another.

“At a community meeting with the city, it was agreed that there should be more spacing between shacks, followed by a more permanent solution in the form of RDP houses,” he said.

Makhaloyi said the transit camp units were small, and water gushed inside when it rained because there was no drainage.

He said the camps had three portable toilets infested with maggots.

Uncollected rubbish was mounting up near the toilets, contributing to the maggot infestation.

Residents of Mbhayi Informal Settlement have to scoop water out of their homes when it rains.





“The city prides itself on being a caring city, but we are living in the most unhealthy conditions,” said Makhaloyi.

Maxwell Ndlovu, 36, who has lived in the settlement for more than 20 years, said life had always been a struggle.

“When elections come around, they come and campaign here and they leave having made promises, and they never come back. We want something simple: human dignity. If a municipal official had to one day find themselves living in such conditions, would they survive?”

Ward councillor Dolly Munien said she was aware of the community’s grievances, and processes were under way to address their conditions and to move them to an RDP housing project yet to be completed.

“The community have water, toilets and soon the camp will be electrified. It’s all on its way,” said Munien.

She said refuse would now also be collected, following engagement with a subcontractor who had not known that there was a transit camp close to the informal settlement they were servicing.

She said the units were the regulation size, and the first phase of the RDP project would be complete in 15 months.

“This includes all the groundwork, which means the infrastructure, roads and drains,” she said.

