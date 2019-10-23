Durban - You will soon be able walk from the Durban Harbour mouth to Blue Lagoon.
On Wednesday, the eThekwini Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda unveiled the recently completed beachfront promenade extension that stretches continuously from the harbour mouth to Blue Lagoon for 8 kilometres.
Kaunda did a walkabout of the promenade to inspect the completed work of art.
Kaunda had arrived in the Durban Ricksha Bus with a number of officials from eThekwini, after another walkabout of the city centre which had been scheduled for Monday morning but had to be rescheduled because of inclement weather.
UShaka Marine World CEO Stella Khumalo was also among the officials.