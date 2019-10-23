WATCH: Durban's new multi-million rand promenade extension finally complete









The new promenade at Point Waterfront. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - You will soon be able walk from the Durban Harbour mouth to Blue Lagoon. On Wednesday, the eThekwini Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda unveiled the recently completed beachfront promenade extension that stretches continuously from the harbour mouth to Blue Lagoon for 8 kilometres. Kaunda did a walkabout of the promenade to inspect the completed work of art. Kaunda had arrived in the Durban Ricksha Bus with a number of officials from eThekwini, after another walkabout of the city centre which had been scheduled for Monday morning but had to be rescheduled because of inclement weather. UShaka Marine World CEO Stella Khumalo was also among the officials.

Some of the other officials included members of the eThekwini Municipality executive council and Tourism Department.

Kaunda said the promenade extension was to link the beach and uShaka Marine World.

The project was awarded R275 million, which formed part of the R2 billion investment that will also see the construction of two skyscrapers and a shopping centre added to Durban’s skyline.

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has a look at the amphitheater which forms part of the promenade. VIDEO: Thobeka Ngema

Beachfront visitors would be able to walk, cycle, skate or run from the harbour mouth to Blue Lagoon.

The zones of the promenade have been completed, so has the amphitheatre, pedestrian ramps and luxurious lifeguard tower.

The dune vegetation has been planted and the final touches are being made to the promenade.

The promenade extension is also wheelchair friendly, it has a first aid room and undercover parking bays.

All these are nestled between the harbour mouth and uShaka Marine World.

The promenade has been compared to the Copoa Cabana in Brazil and the longest promenade in Africa.

The promenade is expected to be opened to the public in the second week of November.

