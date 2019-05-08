Durban - "Easy peasy". So said Hayley Mallet after spending less than five minutes voting at a Glenwood voting station on Wednesday. Mallet, who lives in La Lucia, about 20km from Glenwood, took the early morning drive to cast her vote - and was pleasantly surprised by the efficiency of the IEC officials.

"I used to live in Glenwood that is why I am registered. I am so happy I did because this process was so easy and quick," she said.

Her experience was not unique as most voting stations in Durban opened on time and queues were moving quickly, Independent Media journalists noted.

Polling booths across the country opened at 7am and are meant to close at 9pm.

Police were out in numbers around voting stations.

The provincial and national ballot for the 2019 General Elections. Picture: Lee Rondganger





Cornel Van Antwerp, 71 and his wife, Sonja were also among those who voted in Glenwood and found the process quick and easy.

"In and out, there were no problems standing in lines," he said.

First-time voter, Taylen Reddy also found the process easy said he was an undecided voter until he went to the booth.

"I decided to give a smaller party a chance and hope they can get a seat in parliament," he said.

First time voter 18 yr old Taylen Reddy speaks about how he made his decision on who to vote for. #SAElections2019 @IOL pic.twitter.com/X0S2YsdsFQ — Daily News (@DailyNewsSA) May 8, 2019

South Africans go to the polls for the six democratic election on Wednesday. According to the IEC, there are more than 22.9 million registered voters expected to cast their votes at the 22 924 voting stations across the country.

A total of 48 parties are on the ballot this election with all eyes on whether ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will be able to arrest the electoral decline the governing party experienced under Jacob Zuma, whether the DA will continue to grow its support beyond 20 per cent and what percentage of the vote the EFF will garner.

Hayley Mallet drove from La Lucia to Glenwood to vote during #SAElections2019 and this was her experience pic.twitter.com/FHNxfsguCC — Daily News (@DailyNewsSA) May 8, 2019

Daily News