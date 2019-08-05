A MUNICIPAL car auction opened to all races was marred by threats towards Indians during bidding before a court order was presented preventing the auction from continuing. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - A municipal car auction opened to all races was marred by threats towards Indians during bidding before a court order was presented preventing the auction from continuing. According to an Indian prospective buyer, a black buyer told another Indian “you better leave it uncle, or you’ll have trouble”.

On Thursday, the Daily News reported that the eThekwini municipality made it clear that people of all races could bid in Friday’s auction.

This was after an official barred Indians from participating at the city’s last action on July 12.

The city said an investigation into that matter was continuing.

On Saturday, the Sunday Tribune online reported that the court order was issued on July 23 by Spokes Auctioneers against the municipality and Isivuno Auctioneers and Brokers, restraining them from proceeding with the sale of vehicles and preventing the city from appointing an auctioneer for the process.

Before the auction was halted, acting mayor Fawzia Peer addressed those in attendance and apologised to those who had felt racially marginalised in the previous auction.

“I want you to rest assured and if the media is here, the council’s policy is never to leave anyone out. You are all here to buy vehicles and it’s open and transparent at all times. And I want to apologise if any of our staff had erred at the last auction by saying something that was not part of our policy, but also rest assured that this is a developmental local government and we have still to be open to our disenfranchised people as well,” she said.

A municipal car auction opened to all races was marred by threats towards Indians during bidding before a court order was presented preventing the auction from continuing. Video: Supplied.





Peer said it was the city’s duty to address the imbalances of the past and there were many people who could not afford vehicles at car dealership prices.

She slammed car dealers who participated in the auctions and added that this would be looked at.

Peer said she would bring the matter up at exco for interrogation.

Two hours after she had addressed those in attendance, an official announced that the auction could not continue as it had been suspended pending a court decision and the applicant in the matter was an auctioneer from Pietermaritzburg.

Daily News