On Saturday, the city handed over the first 50 buses to uMlazi commuters, with the rest, in two batches of 50, expected to become available in March and June.
The buses, produced by MAN, started running on Monday under the management of Tansnat, while the city finalises the entity that is expected to run the buses on behalf of the city.
MAN production manager Neville Pennington said the city’s new buses were also in use in European cities.
“What is special about the buses is that they have very low carbon emissions, which are at European levels. Compared to our previous buses that would give out a lot of smoke, you can barely see the smoke from these buses. In terms of carbon monoxide, that is much lower. Also for the community, it’s a much more friendly bus in terms of being able to go as low as it can go for the elderly, those who are physically challenged and those who may not be able to climb high steps.”