Miami Road in Hibberdene. Picture by Pat Symcox

Durban - Former South African national cricket player Pat Symcox highlighted the danger motorists faced due to incomplete roadworks in Hibberdene, south of Durban. About two months ago, the south coast of Durban was hit by a huge storm and high volumes of rainfall causing mudslides. Roads and homes were washed away.

In Hibberdene, a popular holiday destination, a huge portion of Miami Road was washed away.

It had not been repaired and neither were any warning signs put up to warn motorists of the dangers ahead.

On Tuesday, Symcox recorded a video airing his grievances about what he called poor service delivery.

Symcox highlighted the massive hole covering nearly both lanes of the road.

"Standing on one of the roads where there a nice houses where a lot of traffic goes through. This is a massive pothole. There is not one single thing that says to you becareful if you driving down this road you might ride into it. This is service delivery and people complaining about municipality not doing what they suppose to do," he said.

You turn down the road, you driving along. The only place to get through is partly washed away. Miami Road overlooks the sea near the Children's Home. One of the main roads in Hibberdene. Dam dangerous. Someone is going to get hurt here yet nothing is done about it. Poor show," Symcox said.

Symcox is a former a South African Test and ODI cricketer. He played 20 Tests and 80 ODIs in the 1990s and played provincial cricket for the Natal Dolphins in Durban.

The video was shared 445 times by Wednesday afternoon.

Commenting on the video Gerald Aubery Katz said, "Its an absolute disgrace to see a road left for several months in that condition, but again shows the lack of service delivery from Local Authorities. One wonders what we pay rates for."

Daily News