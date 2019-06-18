The upper floor in the Renaissance building in Maud Mfusi Street in Durban caught alight. Picture: Google Maps

Durban - A Durban family spoke of the trauma after a fire broke out in the building they were living in on Monday night. The Durban University of Technology residential building caught alight with some students and tenants having to be evacuated from the 16th floor of the building by firefighters.

The high rise apartment building, the Renaissance, in Maud Mfusi Street (formerly called St Georges Street) doubles up as a student and a residential flat.

On Monday night, all residents had to be evacuated after the top floors caught fire.

Muhamed Selma, who lives on the third floor with his wife and two kids said his family was left shaken by the incident.

“A lady came knocking on our door at around 9pm and told us there’s a fire and we have to go outside immediately,” he said.

“I grabbed the kids and we went out. When I got outside I saw that the couple of top floors were burning.”

Selma said firefighters had to use a crane to lift down some of the residents who were stuck on the upper floors.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video sourced by Thabiso Goba

The fire broke out in the elevator shaft on the 13 th floor due an alleged electrical fault.

Alan Khan, Senior Director of Corporate Affairs at DUT said that no students or staff were injured during the fire and thanked the fire department for the quick response.

“All of the affected students were safely evacuated and they were transferred to other residences last night,” he said.

Khan added that there’s currently an investigation to the cause of the fire.

Daily News