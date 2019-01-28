Bonginkosi Khanyile the EFF student leader who led a violent #FeesMustFall protest in Durban two years ago was on Monday slapped with a R5 000 fine and placed under correctional supervision for his part in the protest. Photo Mphathi Nxumalo

Durban - Bonginkosi Khanyile, the EFF student leader who led a violent #FeesMustFall protest in Durban two years ago, was on Monday slapped with a R5 000 fine and placed under correctional supervision for his part in the protest. There will also be a suspended sentence of five years and three years jail time if he does not pay the fine.

The judgment was handed down by magistrate Sizwe Hlophe on Monday at the Durban Regional Court.

Hlophe said he noted that Khanyile was a first-time offender and was a father of three children.

This brings to a conclusion a matter that has dragged on for more than two years as Khanyile was one of the last #FeesMustFall leaders to stand before the courts.

In a packed courtroom that was filled with EFF supporters, friends and family, Khanyile did not show any emotion when the sentence was handed down.

He was one of the leading voices during the #FeesMustFall protests that happened across the country. The protests, which initially called for a halt to an increase in high tuition fees, ended up calling for free tuition.

Khanyile last year, pleaded guilty to charges of public violence and failing to comply with police orders. During the trial damning evidence was shown of

Khanyile throwing rocks at police using a slingshot.



Since he pleaded guilty, Khanyile had made various pleas to President Cyril Ramaphosa asking for clemency for himself and other #FeesMustFall leaders.

One of these included a walk from Durban to the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

