Items that caught alight on the 7th floor of Addington Hospital. Picture by KZN Crime and Emergencies

Durban - Medical waste and general refuse caught alight in a storage are on the 7th floor of Addington Hospital in Durban on Tuesday. The fire was extinguished by staff and the Durban Fire department.

The paediatric and neo-natal units were evacuated.

The extent of the damage was unknown but from photographs taken it appears there were piles of items that were stored alongside a wall that were burnt including two small trolleys.

Durban Fire Department Divisional Commander Adam Merasi said he was waiting for a full report on the incident before commenting.

Smoke from a fire inside one of the patient's wards of Addington Hospital. Video by KZN Crime and Emergencies





On the KwaZulu-Natal Crime and Emergencies WhatsApp group cellphone footage captured the smoke that blew into the hall way of the patients ward.

In October 2018, the Department of Health (DOH) in KwaZulu-Natal said a fire broke out on the 7th floor and a second fire occurred on the 10th floor. The fires occurred in the fire escape routes where piles of plastics full with garbage are kept for collection next to the lifts.

The DOH stated that both fires appear to have happened in a similar fashion which raises a high suspicion of classifying them as related acts of sabotage.

In June 2016 at least 25 people were evacuated from the 12th floor. A fire burnt one of the metal frames of a hospital bed and the mattress.

Daily News