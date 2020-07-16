WATCH: Firemen free Durban boy stuck between staircase panels

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The Durban Fire department had to use a specialised cutting machine to help free a 6-year-old boy's leg which became entrapped between staircase panels at his Manor Gardens home in Durban. The videos of Sunday's rescue is going viral. Janus Horn said his son Nicholas has Down Syndrome and is completely double jointed. Horn said they were renovating their house. This resulted in two of the bathrooms and toilets being out of use. The only one in use was up the stairs. "I went to the office at 4.30 am to do some work and came back to make some breakfast around 7.15am. I saw my wife Kelly. She was going to the bathroom. I told her to take Nicholas with her. He made his way up the stairs. He legs got stuck between the panel boards on the stairs. He also has low muscle tone. He more than likely relaxed or twisted his ankle to somehow make it fit and then pushed it down as far as he can. Once he was in, you could not even move him a bit,"Horn explained.

The family tried to loosen the staircase but nothing helped.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Durban firemen carefully cut a section of the wooden floorboard on a staircase to free a six-year-old boys leg which had become entrapped. Video: Janus Horn Mobi-Claw 911



"People recommended oil and butter, but you could not even slide his pants up or down, that is how tight he was stuck.The staircase was recently repaired and we epoxied everything on so tight that it was not going to move. Nothing else could be done."Horn added.

He then pressed his Mobi-Claw 911 panic button and asked them to dispatch the fire dept.

Horn said his son was stuck for approximately 25 minutes. The firemen arrived and it took another 15 minutes to get him out.

"Extremely professional service from the firemen. Nicholas was pretty calm as long as you did not try and move his leg. The firemen said that we should get an Ipad and some headphones while they got him out,"he said.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Durban firemen carefully cut a section of the wooden floorboard on a staircase to free a six-year-old boys leg which had become entrapped. Video: Janus Horn Mobi-Claw 911





"My wife kept him calm and the best was he could sit in the fire truck. We have since closed the gap and everyday he goes up the stairs he points at the gap being closed. The staircase has been repaired except 2 marks left to tell a story down the line. Thank you to Mobi-Claw911," Horn said.

Daily News