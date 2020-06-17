WATCH: Foul play suspected in burnt monkey incident that has nurses in tears

Durban - The Rehabilitation Centre for Wildlife (CROW) suspects foul play in an incident involving a monkey they recently rescued in Phoenix.

On Monday the team at CROW was left weeping after they admitted a female monkey with extensive burn wounds.

In a statement on their Facebook page on Monday, CROW said: “With decades of rehabilitation CROW nurses have seen a lot in their years- a lot of sad and terrible things. But once in a while, a case comes along that has everyone in the ops room silent and weeping. Today was such a day at CROW.”

CROW said the monkey was found on school grounds in Phoenix and they believed her wounds looked similar to those of an act of cruelty - someone must have thrown the monkey into a fire pit or a braai.

“Her deep wounds (covering her whole body) are not fresh, so she must have been living in immense pain for some time- with even the slightest movement bringing intense waves of stinging, burning and agony. The rain a few nights ago must have at least brought some relief to her hot, burning wounds,” CROW said.

“Due to the extent of her wounds, the decision was made to humanely euthanise her and finally end her suffering. In her final moments she was held, loved and cared for.”

CROW said they were broken, breathless and speechless.

“The whole of CROW had a sullied tone to it today. We mourn her and the life she lived- snuffed out too soon in the most horrific way. The least we can do is highlight what she went through and honour her memory that way,” said CROW.

They pleaded with people to report acts of cruelty to their local SPCA and not let the monkey they admitted to die in vain.

Since the start of the national lockdown, even the Monkey Helpline has been attending to numerous monkey related calls every day.

The Monkey Helpline has rescued numerous monkeys which have been shot at using air guns or pellet guns. Most of these monkeys do not survive while others have to be euthanised because of the extent of their wounds.

Daily News