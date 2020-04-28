WATCH: Fury over Facebook 'challenge' video that mocks Hindu prayers

Durban - Hindu organisations have been left fuming after a video of a man making fun of Hindu prayers circulated on social media over the past few days. The video shows the man making fun of Hindu religious practices before he sits down to start a “challenge” where he eats chilli peppers and other foodstuffs, and drinks. The widely circulated video has been condemned by Hindu organisations. SA Hindu Youth Movement president Vedhan Singh said: “In view of the viral video on Facebook showing an individual identified as Mr 'India' Pillay, the movement rejects and condemns the utterances and actions performed by Pillay in the video, which are done in a manner that mocks, demeans, degrades, defames and dehumanises Hindus, Hinduism, and its rituals, traditions and culture.” He said the mockery of rituals and mantras was a violation of the constitution and Bill of Rights. Singh pointed to court decisions against Dawie Kriel and Johan Olivier, who made derogatory remarks about Hinduism and were found guilty of crimen injuria.

“The SA Hindu Youth Movement will not sit back and allow any individual to use disgusting and derogatory terminologies, as they demean Hinduism and sacred Hindu religious rites, rituals and symbols,” he said.

Ram Maharaj, the president of the Hindu Dharma Sabha, said Pillay’s actions were insensitive and unacceptable. His reaction on seeing the video was of being “sick and disgusted”.

Ashwin Trikamjee, the president of the SA Hindu Maha Sabha, said he became aware of the video after the organisation received “innumerable” complaints from the public. He said they had reported the video to Facebook and laid a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission.

“I was taken aback when it was first sent to me,” Trikamjee said. He said it was hard to believe that today there were people who could engage in this form of mockery.

The Human Rights Commission could not be reached on Sunday.

