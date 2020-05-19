WATCH: Gang loots Durban liquor store during early morning raid

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - As South Africa entered day 54 of a national lockdown that has seen the prohibition of tobacco and alcohol, criminals are increasingly targeting shuttered liquor stores as a way to make money on the lucrative black market for alcohol. On Tuesday, the Pick n Pay liquor outlet in the Berea shopping centre became the latest statistic in the looting of liquor stores after four men raided the store shortly after 5am. According to reports, the men arrived in a white Atios at around 5am and proceeded to raid the store of a variety of liquor before fleeing. By the time police were alerted and arrived at the scene, they found the windows of the liquor outlet smashed. It was not known how much liquor was taken but from pictures posted on social media, several shelves of the store were left empty. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesman, Captain Nqobile Gwala said the armed robbers held up security guards before the looted the liquor store.

"One of the suspects threatened them with a firearm and they broke the glass door. They took various liquor from the business premises before fleeing the scene in their getaway vehicle. A case of business robbery has been opened for investigation at Umbilo SAPS," she said.

Since the national coronavirus lockdown began dozens of liquor outlets have been robbed across the country as criminal syndicates see black-market liquor as an easy way to make money - with prices for beer and spirits up six times its normal cost.

At its last national briefing on arrests during the lockdown, police said last month that over 70 liquor outlets had been robbed during the national lockdown.

A report presented by the SAPS top brass to the joint meeting of the portfolio committee on police and the select committee on security and justice at the end of April recorded 174 incidents of burglary related incidents in liquor outlets – bottle stores, liquor wholesalers, liquor retailers, taverns and pubs – between March 26 and April 16.

Gauteng led the pack with 46 incidents, followed by KwaZulu-Natal, with 24, and Limpopo, 18.

The North West, Western Cape and Mpumalanga recorded 15 each, while the Eastern and Northern Cape provinces had 14 each.

Free State recorded 12 incidents.

Daily News