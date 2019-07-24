Almost complete! Since April 2019 a portion of Chatsworth's Higginson Highway Durban bound was closed to traffic. Roadworks are almost complete. Picture by eThekwini ward councillor Tony Govender

Durban - Residents of Chatsworth and surrounding suburbs that used the Higginson Highway Durban bound will breathe a sigh of relief because the road repairs are almost complete. In April, an underground storm water culvert which travels from the Chatsworth Stadium, under the Higginson Highway, then towards the Bottlebrush Informal settlement was damaged.

This resulted in the road surface to collapse above it.

On Wednesday, Tony Govender the ward 70 eThekwini Councillor, said the engineers have back-filled the road to its level and only the asphalting needs to be done.

"Very little work needs to be done besides the asphalting and pedestrian guard rails. Asphalting will be done on Friday. Even if the rails are not fitted the road should be opened by August 1.

No stress.No more worries. Residents be prepared for the road to be re-opened," he said.

EThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela explained that the culvert under the highway had structural failure.

Almost complete! Since April 2019 a portion of Chatsworth's Higginson Highway Durban bound was closed to traffic. Video courtesy of eThekwini ward councillor Tony Govender

"Structural work on the culvert was undertaken. A few informal settlements that are on the road verge were relocated. The estimated costs of the repairs is R6.5 million,"Mayisela said.

Since April, motorists had to use alternative routes through the Chatsworth suburb to bypass the damaged section between Moorton and Croftdene.

The road surface collapsed near Link Road bridge forcing authorities to close the arterial route to Durban

