Durban - A 24-YEAR-old woman was arrested on Sunday by private security and emergency services company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) for allegedly abandoning her baby on Friday. The 6-month-old baby girl was found by a Copper Chimney restaurant employee in a pathway outside the restaurant in Wick Street, Verulam.

Rusa was then called out and it was found that the baby appeared to be in good health. She is being cared for at a provincial hospital.

Rusa had obtained CCTV footage showing the mother abandoning the baby and had circulated it on social media, asking the public to help identify and find the woman.

Rusa boss Prem Balram said: “Through a network of informers, Reaction officers received information regarding the suspect’s home in Zwelisha.

“Throughout last (Saturday) night, officers kept observation over the residence and this morning (Sunday) apprehended the woman in the presence of her father and sister as she was about to board a taxi outside her home.”

Balram said when they questioned her, she admitted abandoning the baby, alleging the baby’s father was not supporting them.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video CCTV footage showing a woman abandoning a baby and had circulated it on social media, asking the public to help identify and find the woman. Screengrab: Reaction Unit South Africa

The woman has an older child, a boy, by a different man. The boy lives with his father and his grandparents.

Balram said the woman was detained at the Verulam police station.

Police spokesperson Captain Thembeka Mbele said the woman would be appearing in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court soon.

She is facing a charge of child abandonment.

Nokuthula Khanyile, head of the Social Development Department, said they were unaware of the incident but would be investigating it.

She said they had noted similar incidents in the past and asked that women who found themselves in similar situations contact the department for help at 0871583000.

Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza condemned the incident and said they were going to intensify their campaigns on options available to women who could not care for their children.

Earlier this year, a mother was released on R5000 bail and stands accused of dumping her newborn baby girl in a stormwater drain in Newlands East. The little girl is in the care of her biological father and his wife. The suspect is expected to return to court in the next few weeks.

Last month, a Verulam mother was given a six-year sentence, which was suspended for five years, for dumping her newborn in a black plastic bag after giving birth in January. She has pleaded guilty to attempted murder charges. The baby is with the biological father.

Last month, another child was found abandoned in bushes near an Engen garage in the Point area. The mother was arrested and the child is at a place of safety.

Reacting on social media to the latest incident, Paula Hall posted: “There are better options than leaving (the baby) on the stairs, but at least she didn’t leave it in a toilet, drain, pit or bin like these other child carriers have been doing. She should still face the full might of the law.”

Kasturia Gayadheen posted: “Contraceptives, baby drops and yet these heartless women are still abandoning their babies! Need to start giving them life sentences for abandoning their babies. Set an example, then it will teach them not to sleep around without protection.”

Lilian Andrews posted: “Leaving her baby on the stairs, not right at all! With all the bad stuff happening to little kids, no man. There are places where you can leave your baby and they will be safe. It’s sad for those little babies, just dumped, and it’s happening so much. Please condomise or go on contraceptives if you don’t want to have children too early, rather than dumping those little babies.”

Daily News