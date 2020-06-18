WATCH: How thieves steal car battery in Glenwood

Durban - A gang of five super sleuth criminals were caught on close circuit television cameras stealing the battery out of a car in Glenwood. The video was posted on the Bulwer Safety & Urban Regeneration Forum (BSURF) Facebook group. The video shows two men walking along Edmonds Place on Saturday. A Hyundai car is parked on the roadside outside a fenced property. In what is a planned tactical move one of the men lays on his back under the bumper to reach the bonnet latch. He opens the bonnet from underneath.

His colleague practicing social distancing crouches a few steps away from him keeping an eye on any movements from the houses.

Once the latch is open he gets off the floor and stands upright. He places his cap on his head and walks away.





His partner in crime then opens the bonnet. He sticks his head under the bonnet so its rest on his shoulders while removing the battery.

Two others appear in the camera. He places the battery next to the drivers front tyre and they walk off. A fourth person who has a bag in his hand grabs the battery and walks off.

A fifth man appears and it is not clear if he was part of the group. He has a packet and bag in his hand. It was discovered later that he was also part of the lookout team.

The men walk off casually. The men have not been arrested. It is not certain whether the victim reported the matter to the police.

Kathy Legemaate said, "They tried a colleagues car earlier in the week and we disturbed them. Same 5 guys."

Louveelco Nel said,"Those same 5 guys were in Evans Road by the Glenwood Presbyterian church.. If this was watched on video why didn’t someone raise the alarm?"

Charles Lynsky said, "They know which car is easy to pop the hood / bonnet. Latch. Also maybe know where the car alarm siren is commonly placed. Because most cars. Have them put in same place where it easy to pull the wires out. So once u open the bonnet the alarm will not go off. We need to now look at making our car bonnet tampering proof. Anyway this lockdown is preventing com watch patrol. From operating that why the criminals is operating easy."

Daily News