Two men walking through Arran road in the Morningside area stop to check if a garage door is open. Picture: screen-grab

Durban - Closed Circuit Television Cameras (CCTV) captured two opportunistic men trying to open a garage door of a home in Morningside on Tuesday. The incident was recorded on Arran Road which is between Rapson and Smiso Nkwanyana (Goble) Road.

Nicky Burke, Berea Community Policing Forum chairperson, said the men had been walking down the quiet street and decided to test if one of the garage doors were left open.

When a resident asked them what they were doing the men replied that they were picking up a cigarette.

Burke said that due to a spike in opportunistic crime in the area she pleaded with residents to ensure that their properties are secured and that all external doors or gates are locked at all times.

"Reiterate the importance to staff, children and family members to always check that doors and gates are securely locked before walking away. Check your perimeter for weak points and be proactive in having them fixed immediately. Never allow anyone to open the gate when someone hoots, always check by intercom first to make sure it is family or visitors,"she advised.

Burke said people must not place themselves at risk by engaging with strangers at the gate or door. She said they could pull out a weapon and force you to open the gate or door.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Two men walking through Arran road in the Morningside area stop to check if a garage door is open. Video by Morningside Crime Watch.



"Instruct children and staff never to allow anyone in your property except on specific and strict instructions from you. Report any suspicious activity to your security company and SAPS,"Burke said.

When reporting to 10111 always get an Incident Report number as this allows you to follow up should there be a problem.

Daily News