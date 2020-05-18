WATCH: Huge blaze rips through Pinetown shopping centre

Firefighters, police and paramedics were called to the shopping centre at the intersection of Josiah Gumede and Anderson Roads shortly after 9am on Monday where they found that the building was well alight.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established. Durban - Firefighters were battling a massive fire that broke out in a shopping centre on Monday, that sent huge plumes of black smoke into the air that could be seen for kilometres.





People inside the shopping centre were evacuated as firefighters from other parts of eThekwini rushed to the scene to help their colleagues from the Pinetown station.





Firefighters were battling a massive fire that broke out in a shopping centre on Monday, that sent huge plumes of black smoke into the air that could be seen for kilometres. Picture: Rescue Care.



As police cordoned off the scene, crowds of onlookers gathered as the firefighters began dousing the flames.





Garrith Jamieson, spokesperson for Rescue Care Paramedics said by the time they got to the scene, police and firefighters were already at work.





"A shopping centre is well alight and scenes are coming through of massive black smoke coming from the top of the buildings. SAPS Search and Rescue units as well as Metro Police search and rescue units are mobile. At this stage there are no reports of injuries however paramedics from Rescue Care are standing by whilst firefighters from numerous stations have arrived to fight this fire," he said.





Jamieson advised people to avoid going to the Pinetown CBD if they did not have to.





Huge black smoke can be seen coming from a Pinetown shopping centre after a fire broke out at it on Monday. Picture: Rescue Care.



Daily News



