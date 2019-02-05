Durban - A man believed to be in his fifties is in a critical condition after he was allegedly hit by a bus on the M1 Higginson Highway near Havenside offramp in Chatsworth on Monday. Garrith Jamieson, Rescue Care Paramedics spokesperson, said when they arrived on the scene they found the man on the busy highway.

Traffic was backed up for several minutes while paramedics treated the patient.

"He had sustained multiple injuries and requested Advanced Life Support intervention including placing the man on a manual ventilator. Due to the seriousness of the man's injuries, the NetCare911 Medical Helicopter was called in to rapidly transport the injured man to a Durban Hospital for the further care that he required," Jamieson said.

At this stage the events leading up to the crash is unknown. The Chatsworth police station will be investigating further.

Higginson Highway is a busy thoroughfare to the sprawling suburbs of Mobeni, Silverglen, Chatsworth, Shallcross and Marianhill.

