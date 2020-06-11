WATCH: Isipingo business forum feeds the needy

Durban - Despite the Covid-19 Lockdown being relaxed to level 3 many people are still unemployed said eThekwini councillor Sunil Brijmohan after handing out porridge packs to the needy residents of Isipingo on Thursday.

Junaid Iqbal, spokesperson for the Isipingo business forum, south of Durban, said business in the area sponsored grocery hampers and other essential items during the lockdown and will continue to do so.

Brijmohan said they handed out one thousand 1kg instant porridge to residents at the Paris informal settlement, Phase 3 Lotus park, Mimosa White City, Lotus park and Orient Hills.

Brijmohan said the porridge was sponsored by Amapelepele spices.

Unemployed and needy residents of Isipingo Lotus Park and Orient Hills received a week supply of porridge from the Isipingo Business Forum. Picture Zainul Dawood





"Residents still need help. Last week we delivered a truck load of groceries including bread and milk to the needy in the area. Some have menial jobs. Many have not returned to work. Many have been retrenched. These residents are on our database. The main aim is to encourage other businesses to help the needy in this trying time where a lot families are on verge of starvation,"he said.

Last week, ward 90 in Isipingo received food hampers. The Paris informal settlement, Orient Hills top flats received 250 hampers each.The Pelgrim informal settlement received hampers for the 400 families that reside there.