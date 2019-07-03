Durban - Paramedics who attended to a collision where a bakkie veered into a house in Newlands West - Durban said it was a miracle to find the five occupants alive.

Emergency services had responded to the crash on Kingshill Close and Hillgrove Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

Leon Fourie, a spokesperson for Life24/7 response ambulance services, said that according to eyewitnesses an Isuzu bakkie had cornered a bend too sharply and may have been driving above the required speed limit.

"It is alleged that the driver had somehow lost control and hit an embankment. The bakkie flew into the air and clipped a precast wall. The bakkie flipped and smashed into the roof of a house. The bakkie then spun and smashed into a neighbouring retaining wall before coming to a standstill on the driveway of the next-door property," Fourie said.

He said the five occupants of the vehicle had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

"Once treated by advance life support paramedics they were taken to various hospitals by an ambulance for the further medical treatment they required. One of the passengers sustained a fractured arm,"he added.

Fourie said there were no entrapments. It is alleged that the occupants of the house were not at home.

The Newlands East SAPS are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving said police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

Daily News