A Kloof dog-napping incident. Picture source: Community News Network TV

Durban - The Upperhighway community have reacted with outrage after a man was caught on CCTV cameras dognapping in the Kloof area on Tuesday. The Community News Network TV on Facebook had obtained footage of the theft of a dog from a street camera in the Kloof suburb.

The network said a neighbourhood watch member by the name of Joe spotted this and rescued the dog near the Kloof Gorge.

The network advised dog owners and residents to pay attention to suspicious behavior in the communities and to notify their neighbourhood watch groups

The footage shows a man holding a black bin bag with a knapsack on his back. He then grabs the dog by the collar and picks it up a few centimeters off the ground so he could walk with it.

It is unclear who the dog belonged to or how it got onto the road.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video source: Community News Network TV

Many people reacted to the post on Facebook calling for a more severe punishment on the perpetrator in the form of a physical punishment.

Shabnam Baran said, "Please don't leave your dogs unattended to at all times."



Lorna Anne said,"So glad for this furbaby poor thing looks terrified."



Anitha Lutchman said,"How dare he carry the dog like that."

Charlene Rich said,"I keep my dog as indoor dog ...He is house trained and i lead walk him ... Cannot keep dogs out these days.... Soo scarey we have protect every thing we love."



Kim Marais said,"Thank you for saving this dog. I hope that the thief was arrested."



Belinda Meyer said,"I hope this guy was prosecuted. I'd like to grab him like that."



Trish Meyler said,"Eldridge Just too terrible! That poor doggie!"



Lee Ann Thomson said,"This is why my dogs are not allowed in our front garden without one of us present."

Natascha Kretzel said, "Well done to the diligent citizen who got the doggy back!!"



Jenine de Beer said,"This is horrific."



Pearl du Plessis said, "This also happens in Britain and it’s on the increase. It makes me angry and sick."

Sphelele Nzimande said,"The guy needs a serious beating now even our dogs are not safe."

Antoinette Deyzel said, "That turned my stomach. Horrible excuse of a human!!"



Angela Bataille said, "OMG - that makes my blood boil!"



Ramona Marais said,"What do they do with these dogs? Can someone please tell me"



Jill Hind said,"Please make sure your furbabies are safe, stolen for dog fighting purposes which is rife at the moment!"



Daily News