Durban - KwaZulu-Natal ANC leaders cast their votes in their homes districts on Wednesday as millions of South Africans went to the polls to vote in the sixth democratic elections. KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala - who is tipped as the next premier - and his wife Neli voted in Manqondo Primary School.

The school falls in the Voting District in Sonkombo, Ndwedwe.

Zikalala was in a good mood and commended the IEC staff for their efficiency.

He greeted other voters and said that not voting would be "a reversal of the democratic gains of the past 25 years".

ANC KZN Provincial Secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli meanwhile said he was pleased with the high voter at many voting stations across the province.

Ntuli was speaking after casting his vote at the KwaXimba Community Hall near Cato Ridge where he had joined dozens of other voters who waited patiently in the long queue to cast their votes in the ANC stronghold of KwaXimba.

“I joined a very long queue of enthusiastic voters, many of whom were in ANC colours. We are excited that this day has arrived and we hope that the IEC will continue to manage to carry the load of the many people who are excited and are at the polling stations to vote. We are encouraged as the ANC because the high voter turnout is quite important for an organisation like the national liberation movement”.

Ntuli was hopeful that the voting districts that experienced problems due to protests and other disruptions would all open on Wednesday.

“In no time all our people will have the possibility to exercise their democratic right to choose the government of their choice,” Ntuli said.

The provincial secretary was accompanied by ANC KZN spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu who also cast her vote at the KwaXimba Community Hall.

Both leaders encouraged other people who are yet to vote to go out and cast their votes before voting stations close at 9pm.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video ANC KZN Provincial Secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli cast his vote at the KwaXimba Community Hall near Cato Ridge where he had joined dozens of other voters. Video Supplied.





Daily News