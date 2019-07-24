The funeral of Giselle Dariele Chetty, who died on Friday apparently from swine flu. MEC Kwazi Mshengu on Wednesday urged parents of pupils who show signs of flu to immediately seek medical attention as a precautionary measure. File photo: Supplied.

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has cautioned parents whose children develop serious symptoms of flu to seek medical attention as a precaution following the death of a nine-year-old Pietermaritzburg school girl who died, apparently from swine Flu (N1H1 virus) According to a family spokesperson, nine-year-old Giselle Chetty, from Deccan Road Primary school in Pietermaritzburg died on Friday, days after contracting the H1N1 virus.

Although the KwaZulu-Natal Health Department said there was no confirmation yet that nine-year-old died from swine flu, the KZN MEC for education, Kwazi Mshengu on Wednesday however urged parents of pupils who show signs of flu to immediately seek medical attention as a precautionary measure.

Mshengu said the department has received a report that two other pupils from the same school have been hospitalised showing the signs of flu.

“We cannot yet confirm if it is indeed the H1N1 virus, but we are working with the department of health to ensure that we get to understand what type of flu we are dealing with here.Our message to parents if that if their children show signs of flu, they must immediately seek medical attention,” said Mshengu.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video KwaZulu-Natal MEC Kwazi Mshengu. Video supplied by the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal.

Health department Spokesperson Ncumisa Mafunda said: “The department would not like to rush on aspects pertaining to swine flu as post-mortem results are still awaited. There is no confirmation as yet.”

Giselle had just celebrated her birthday when she died. She was buried on Monday.

Her two-year-old brother is still in hospital, allegedly to be suffering from the same virus.

