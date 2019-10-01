WATCH: KZN Education officials inspect school stationery supply warehouse









Officials inspect the school stationary warehouse. Picture: Sne Masuku/Daily News. Durban - There will be stationery and textbooks in front of every pupil at the ring of the first bell for the 2020 academic year at all public schools in KwaZulu-Natal said the Department of Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu. Mshengu said they are confident that the company awarded the contract to manage the procurement and the delivery of stationery and textbooks, Ndabase Printing Soutions will deliver. Mshengu said they had given strict instructions to have concluded by the end of November. The company was awarded a tender of R1. 6 billion Learner Teaching and Support Material (LTSM) over a period of 3 years. The workers at the warehouse at Amanzimtoti were hard at work packing and loading stationery packs ready to be delivered.

Thanda Nyide, the CEO of Ndabase Printing Solutions said he was awarded the tender in August this year.

We appointed 8 Small businesses to work with.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video There will be stationery and textbooks in front of every pupil at the ring of the first bell for the 2020 academic year at all public schools in KwaZulu-Natal said the Department of Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu. Video: Sne Masuku/Daily News.

Nyide who has been in the business since 2008 run the company with his wife said they were confident that all schools will have their learning material on the first day of school.

"We had to hit the ground fast and get to work,"he said.

Mshengu, and the department officials visited the warehouse where the stationery are stored and ready for delivery to nodal points in Empangeni, Mkuze, Veyheid, Ixopo, Ladysmith.

Mshengu said they had given Ndabase deadlines to meet and said the department was impressed by the level of the work done.

"We are impressed to see that in just one month Ndabase Printing Solutions have procured so much learning material in just 30 days,"said Mshengu.

Daily News