Durban - There will be stationery and textbooks in front of every pupil at the ring of the first bell for the 2020 academic year at all public schools in KwaZulu-Natal said the Department of Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu.
Mshengu said they are confident that the company awarded the contract to manage the procurement and the delivery of stationery and textbooks, Ndabase Printing Soutions will deliver.
Mshengu said they had given strict instructions to have concluded by the end of November.
The company was awarded a tender of R1. 6 billion Learner Teaching and Support Material (LTSM) over a period of 3 years.
The workers at the warehouse at Amanzimtoti were hard at work packing and loading stationery packs ready to be delivered.