Durban - About 400 police officers gathered at Centrum Park in the Durban Central Business District to be briefed about the stabilisation operation in Kwazulu-Natal on Thursday.

The stabilisation operation will deal with violent crimes in hotspots across the province.

A number of police officers including specialised units will be involved in operations in the entire province said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula the KZN Provincial police commissioner said the SAPS greatest mission is to reduce crime.

"I am proud to say that the cream of the crop have been selected to commence these duties and I am confident that they will be successful in their endeavors to decrease crime. The purpose of these operations is to ensure a safe environment that is conducive to economic development in dealing with the fight against crime and corruption,"Jula said.

During these integrated operations Police will also take into consideration the safeguarding of the borders and ports of entry to eradicate illegal migration that is adding to the burden of most social services.

The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster has identified five priority focus areas that will be addressed. They are crimes against women and children, trio Crimes (Carjacking, House Robbery, Business Robbery and Cash in Transit (CIT), murder including Taxi Violence and police killings, proliferation of firearms, Liquor, Drugs & Gangsterism; Illegal Immigration; Illicit Economy & Ferrous and Non-ferrous Metal Theft.

Jula said an in depth analysis has already been conducted through the crime registrar and crime intelligence.

"Hotspots and problem areas in this province have been identified and will be targeted throughout the duration of this operation. Police officers from various disciplines within the SAPS have been roped in to give impetus to the focus of these operations,"Jula said.

These include police officers from Visible Policing, Crime Intelligence, Detective Services, Crime Registrar, Tactical Response Teams, Public Order Policing and the National Intervention Unit.

Jula said they will be deployed tactically to assist the affected police stations.

"The approach is based on the premise of integrating operational processes, resources and intelligence across all operational environments of the SAPS at all levels through our operational command centre in order to address the identified threat in a result driven and holistic manner,"he said.

