Durban -The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport launched a new software at all testing stations around the province on Tuesday in a bold new effort to fight rampant corruption.
MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Bheki Ntuli along with senior Road Traffic Inspectorate officials launched the new technology, known at E-Driver at the Rossburgh testing station.
While it was only officially launched on Tuesday, the technology has already been put into action and led to arrests.
Last week, officials at the department used the technology to arrest a woman who had been writing leaner licences exams on behalf of scores of people.
Thembeka Mabaso was arrested at the Marianhill testing station last Thursday and made her first court appearance in the Pinetown Specialised Commercial Crime Court On Tuesday.