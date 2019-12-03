WATCH: KZN Transport launches new technology to fight corruption at testing stations









- KwaZulu Natal Transport and Safety MEC Bheki Ntuli at Rossburgh testing station launching new technology to minimise fraud and corruption. He is assisted by RTI Director Victor Chetty and subcontractor Siyabonga Mbatha. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA) Durban -The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport launched a new software at all testing stations around the province on Tuesday in a bold new effort to fight rampant corruption. MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Bheki Ntuli along with senior Road Traffic Inspectorate officials launched the new technology, known at E-Driver at the Rossburgh testing station. While it was only officially launched on Tuesday, the technology has already been put into action and led to arrests. Last week, officials at the department used the technology to arrest a woman who had been writing leaner licences exams on behalf of scores of people. Thembeka Mabaso was arrested at the Marianhill testing station last Thursday and made her first court appearance in the Pinetown Specialised Commercial Crime Court On Tuesday.

She faces several counts of fraud.

It is alleged that Mabaso was picked up by the new technology that discovered she had allegedly written the learner license exams several times.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport launched a new software at all testing stations around the province on Tuesday in a bold new effort to fight rampant corruption.





Ntuli said that the new technology will go a long way in curbing fraud and corruption.

The system has been around since 2005 but an upgrade of the same system was launched.

“From the moment a person walks into the centre it captures your picture and, you have to use your fingerprints to be logged into the system. So whenever you come to the centre it recognizes you and brings up all the information it has about you. When testing for drivers licence, the system is connected everywhere in the centre including the cameras outside, if there is a dispute it will pick it up.” said Ntuli.

Ntuli said this new technology is a one of kind that is only being in KwaZulu-Natal.

The software being used on the system works of the Android platform and can be used on both a desktop and a tablet.

“This launch of technology forms a part of intensifying the festive season safety plan and innovation to end road crashes. E-driver is part of the endeavours by the province to produce a new generation of drivers and will reduce the backlog in driver testing centres, as it is a faster system.” He said.

This new technology was created by a company called Licence Pro.

Siyabonga Mbatha a representative of the company said the whole idea was inspired by the rise in corruption at testing stations which could be overcome by smart technology.

Daily News