To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Durban - Two men pretending to collect cardboard and plastic have been caught on camera stealing an exterior light and its fitting from a home in Morningside.



The CCTV footage has emerged, on the Morningside Crime Watch group, of the two men stealing a light fitting off a house wall in the affluent area on Venice Road.





The boundary wall, alongside the pavement, was easy pickings.





In the footage, one of the men had a white sack with him. He casually waits for his colleague who has now climbed on a small ledge for a foot grip to reach the light.





He can be seen twisting the bracket that is fixed to the wall to get it loose. It took him about 25 seconds to loosen and pull out the bracket. Eventually, he falls backwards landing on his feet hastily with the light fitting in his hand.





Both men walk off.





Nicky Burke, Berea Community Policing Forum chairperson, described them as opportunists and usually the guys that walk around with bags pretending to collect bottles, cardboard and plastic.





"We don't look at them twice because we are so used to seeing them around. The public needs to watch all activity and report it immediately to the police, security companies, neighbourhood watches and CPF's. Clearly, more focus needs to be put on searching for these guys in the future," Burke said.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The incident on Venice Road in Morningside. Video supplied by Morningside Crime Watch





