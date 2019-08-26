A robber points a gun at staff at a pizza outlet in Isipingo, south of Durban. Picture supplied

Durban - A lone gunmen is being sought by police after he walked into a pizza food outlet and held up staff in the Isipingo Rail Central Business District,south of Durban. The robbery who was cool and calm was captured on the store CCTV camera's.

The man approaches the cashier behind the counter with a small bag in his hand in which he draws a gun.

"He keeps the gun at his side. The cashier and another staff member complies. He calls out a staff member who is in the kitchen without waving his gun but by waving his left hand. He hands over the packet to the man.

During the robbery two deliverymen arrive and he waves at them to join the three other staff members who are all behind the counter.

The man walks off and out of the store while tucking the gun into his waist belt and concealing it under his shirt.

Krishnee Naidoo, a spokesperson for Alpha Alarms said the robber initially pretended to be a customer and ordered a pizza.

"Thereafter he proceeded around the counter and held up staff whilst wielding a gun. The gunman demanded cash and strolled off with an unknown amount of money. None of the staff or customers were injured. The staff were left shocked by the gunman's audacity. Alpha Alarms members are on the lookout for the suspect,"she said.

Isipingo police are investigating a case of business robbery.

Daily News