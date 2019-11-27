Durban - The Martyrs of Indenture Resistance were honoured by the ASIJIKI - Activists for Selvan inquest in Mount Edgecombe on Wednesday.





Local Durban historian Kiru Naidoo who also serves on the board of the Gandhi-Luthuli Documentation Centre at the University of KwaZulu-Natal described it as an emotional sunrise ceremony in Mount Edgecombe.





He said they honoured the memory of the martyrs of the 1913 strike by indentured Indian workers on the plantations and coal mines of colonial Natal.





A group of their descendants gathered to lay flowers, the South African flag and light lamps on the estate where Selvan Guruvadu, Patchiappen and others were shot dead by plantation manager Colin Campbell on the very day 106 years ago.





"It was a rare case to go to the Verulam Magistrate's Court where even the overwhelming evidence by the child of one of our fallen heroes was not enough to convict the culprit," said Gary Govindsamy who is directly descended from the indentured people of Mount Edgecombe.





He is a founder of the group calling itself ASIJIKI - Activists for Selvan Inquest which opened a case at the Phoenix police station on the 105th anniversary of the murders last year.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video







"For us there is no turning back. We wrote an affidavit asking the SAPS and National Prosecuting Authority to reopen the inquest so that our people can have a little taste of belated justice," added Govindsamy.





The group was motivated by the Kenyan Mau Mau reparations case that served before the British courts and the reopening of the Timol Inquest where security branch policemen responsible for the torture and murder of the anti-apartheid activist were brought to book decades later.





Another member of the collective, 1860 Heritage Centre curator Selvan Naidoo said that they refuse for these violent crimes to be quietly buried in the stockpile of history. "Our mothers and fathers from a century ago were not heard, we are now their voices," according to Naidoo.





Naidoo added that the 1913 strike which brought the economy of Natal to a complete standstill had the government using the army against the workers.





That resistance inspired the worker struggles that followed including the 1946 and 1973 strikes.





"Our fighting people will never be written out of history for as long as we agitate for them to be recognised and granted justice," said Naidoo.









The heirs of the colonial planters are companies like Tongaat Hulett and Illovo Sugar who are now also property developers. Govindsamy is adamant that there must be an apology and atonenent for the human rights abuses committed during Indian indenture.





"Not only do we want this case to be reopened but this land should be given back in reparations so that government can build houses for the poor rather than have to buy back land like was the case in Cornubia," added Govindsamy.





ASIJIKI defiantly put up the name of one of the martyrs on the street pole as it campaigns to have the Marshall Campbell Drive renamed. There have been events throughout November marking the 159th anniversary of the first Indian indenture in colonial Natal.











