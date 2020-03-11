WATCH: Merebank pensioner loses lifetime of memories in fire

Durban - A Merebank pensioner is calculating his losses after his home in Junagarth Road was destroyed by a fire on Tuesday. Homeowner Pritivirajh Singh,78, aka Lytie said he was shocked to learn about the fire when he arrived home. He told the Daily News, on Wednesday, that he was not at home when it started. He had attended a funeral and visited a friend during the course of Tuesday. His neighbours could not contact him because his phone had been stolen by an intruder while he was in his lounge recently. The fire department managed to save part of the lounge from being destroyed. The roof over the bedrooms has been destroyed. The interior walls and structure was insecure.

The burnt out wooden floor boards left gaping holes in the floor.





Video: Zainul Dawood

Singh had slept by relatives home on Tuesday night.

Singh and his father had bought the property and built the house 58 years ago. Both his parents and his brother, who had a intellectual disability, passed away. Singh lived alone in the home subjecting him to continuous attacks from thieves.

The former commercial salesman said he lost his ID books, antique furniture, clothing and family memorabilia.

"I am still assessing what I need. I am looking at what options I have. I would like to clear the lounge and live here for the time being. I am still in a state of shock," Singh said.

Neighbour Elvis Frank said he saw smoke and when he went to investigate found one of the rooms alight. He tried to extinguish the fire with the help of others using garden hose pipes.

“The flames were too intense. The glass windows also exploded so we backed off until the fire department arrived. It is a very sad occasion for us all,” Naidoo said.

Jesse Yasudas, Durban Fire Department Divisional Commander said, a crew from Mobeni fire station arrived at the scene just after 6 pm. They had the fire under control within 12 minutes.

“The house was well alight when firefighters arrived. The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage. There were no signs of foul play. It took fire fighters an hour to damp down the house.No injuries were reported," Yasudas said.

Aubrey Snyman, Merebank ward councillor, said because of a pedestrian bridge next to the home on Daspur Place it became easy for criminals to get onto the property.

“For one to up and leave after 58 years is difficult. His emotions and the sentimental items lost come into play. The community is concerned that if the house is left abandoned it could attract criminals and drug users. I am doing everything possible to assist the pensioner get back on his feet. ”Snyman said.

Merewent Residents Association spokesperson Raven Naidoo said they will rally up support to see how best to assist Singh. Naidoo said a trust fund could be set up. Picture: Zainul Dawood.

Singh was part of the management at Dynamos Football Club in Merebank. He also belonged to several religious movements in Durban.

Daily News