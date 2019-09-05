Police are investigating a case of robbery after claims that a Verulam store was looted in relation to xenophobic violence. Picture supplied

Durban - Police are investigating a case of robbery after claims that a Verulam store was looted in relation to xenophobic violence. In Verulam,North of Durban, it is alleged that on Wednesday at 6:20 pm a businessman closed his shop situated opposite the mini-bus taxi and bus rank.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said while he was still inside unidentified suspects demanded that he open the shop.

"Three suspects broke the window of the shop. The victim then opened the shop and the suspects entered. The suspects forcefully took 22 cellphones, airtime and cigarettes before fleeing the scene on foot.,"Mbele said.

A case of robbery is being investigated by Verulam SAPS.

On Wednesday social media reports reported that foreign owned shops were being targeted in Hill Street, Pinetown and the Durban CBD.

Mike Myers of MobiClaw 911 said they received an activation from a client who witnessed protest action that has started to become violent and shops busy closing down in the Durban CBD just after 12 noon.

"We received an activation from a client in Bertha Mkhize Street. We are also aware of other sporadic reports throughout the CBD. The protest action is believed to be taxi related and not xenophobic attacks. The police reported that the protest was not violent,"Myers said.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal were on high alert in case violence related to foreign owned shops spilled into the province from Gauteng and Pretoria.

Mbele said there were no reports of looting in Pinetown or Durban.

