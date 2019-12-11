WATCH: Mother Nature takes on Chatsworth's Umhlatuzana River









Durban - Despite the torrential rains the Umhlatuzana River south of Durban coped without bursting its banks on Wednesday and a nearby temple that had been flooded in April was spared. The river was flowing rapidly with little debris spotted to block the flow of the river under the M20 Chatsworth Main Road bridge round midday. The bridge crossing over the river leading into Heathcote Road was also passable. The river flows near the Umhlatuzana Hindu Temple. In April 2019 the river burst its banks, leading to the religious building being submerged in water.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Despite the torrential rains, the Umhlatuzana River south of Durban coped without bursting its banks. The Umhlatuzana Temple in the background. Video by Zainul Dawood





Sand and debris covered the parking lot and was strewn across the temple’s entrance.

Residents and devotees watched from the road above as water gushed into the 60-year-old temple.

Peru Naicker, 74, said that the river expanded from three metres wide to about 12 metres.

KZN MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka has placed disaster management teams on high alert because of the heavy rains which can lead to localised flooding and reduced visibility.

“We have placed our teams on high alert as inclement weather conditions continue to pose a serious risk to residents in our province. Our teams are monitoring areas that are prone to flooding and will be able to respond should any situations arise. We are appealing to residents, especially along the coast, to put their safety first and ensure that they seek shelter in a sturdy building during these strong winds,” said Hlomuka.

The South African Weather Services said torrential rain fall can lead to localized flooding and reduced visibility. It is expected over parts of King Cetshwayo and Umkhanyakude District Municipality, Mfolozi / Kwa Mbonambi, Hlabisa, Mtubatuba / Riverview, Ntambanana, uMhlathuze / Richards Bay and The Big 5 False Bay / Hluhluwe.

Daily News