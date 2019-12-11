Durban - Despite the torrential rains the Umhlatuzana River south of Durban coped without bursting its banks on Wednesday and a nearby temple that had been flooded in April was spared.
The river was flowing rapidly with little debris spotted to block the flow of the river under the M20 Chatsworth Main Road bridge round midday.
The bridge crossing over the river leading into Heathcote Road was also passable.
The river flows near the Umhlatuzana Hindu Temple.
In April 2019 the river burst its banks, leading to the religious building being submerged in water.