Durban - Motorists travelling on the N2 freeway northbound, near the Cement factory, had to turn back when protestors blocked the road with truck tyres and set them alight on Friday. Durban Metro police are on the scene trying to extinguish the fire and open the road to traffic. Motorists using the Higginson Highway to take the N2 northbound offramp have been told to drive on towards Mobeni and Jacobs to avoid the backlog of traffic.

Several disgruntled motorists took to the Traffic KZN -Facebook group to vent their anger.

Craig Moodley said, "These protesters are becoming professional in their roadblocks. The road is completely blocked with burning tyres. This is what a 30% school pass rate leaves us with in our society. People have the freedom to express themselves and protest. The rest of us must just watch and be inconvenienced by this. Where’s everyone’s else’s freedom?"

Linda Vorwerk questioned who carted all those tyres and pays for the fuel to ignite them?

Daily News