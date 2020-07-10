WATCH: 'Mr Fighter' coronavirus superheroes spreading awareness in KZN
Lindelani Mbonambi and Sibusiso Mthembu were in Ulundi on Thursday, having made stops in Durban, Empangeni, Eshowe and Mtubatuba.
Mbonambi said: “I noticed that in town some people were not wearing masks. That’s when I had an idea about this character that would create awareness - Mr Fighter. I designed the suits and showed it to my friend. I used red because Covid-19 is dangerous and green is for safe. The moment we approach a queue where there’s no social distancing, I throw a green stick down which is two metres long. When the pair see people with their mask on their chin, they blow their whistle to get their attention.
“We can’t touch anyone, so we maintain physical distancing. Once we have their attention, we signal to our masks with our hands. People took to it well. If someone doesn’t have one at all, we get their attention, pull out a red card for them and point out where they can buy one. We accompany them and once the mask is on, we show them a green card. We don’t force anyone to do anything, we don’t touch or pull anyone; we make people smile and then they adhere,” he said.
Mbonambi said that after their first stint he thought about adding some female features to one costume.
“This worked. People were even more receptive, especially men, who were a challenge at first. It’s important that people wear masks. I lost my job when Covid-19 came. I used some of my UIF money for Mr and Mrs Fighter. We get around to towns with the money I sometimes ask my granny for help. Sibusiso sells chips and we make a plan getting around,” he said.
Mbonambi said they noted that it was shop owners and security guards who were not wearing masks in Mtubatuba.
“We went from shop to shop and they listened to us. There was no social distancing inside the shops. If people do this, lives could be saved. My suits also have the colours white and black. Black is for the current situation we are in and the deaths of people in hospitals, and white is the hope that we will conquer Covid-19 as a country one day.”
Daily News