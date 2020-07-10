WATCH: 'Mr Fighter' coronavirus superheroes spreading awareness in KZN

Durban - Two superheroes from Empangeni are hopping from CBD to CBD in the province, clad in red spandex suits and with whistles, calling out those not wearing masks and social distancing.

Lindelani Mbonambi and Sibusiso Mthembu were in Ulundi on Thursday, having made stops in Durban, Empangeni, Eshowe and Mtubatuba.

Mbonambi said: “I noticed that in town some people were not wearing masks. That’s when I had an idea about this character that would create awareness - Mr Fighter. I designed the suits and showed it to my friend. I used red because Covid-19 is dangerous and green is for safe. The moment we approach a queue where there’s no social distancing, I throw a green stick down which is two metres long. When the pair see people with their mask on their chin, they blow their whistle to get their attention.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

“We can’t touch anyone, so we maintain physical distancing. Once we have their attention, we signal to our masks with our hands. People took to it well. If someone doesn’t have one at all, we get their attention, pull out a red card for them and point out where they can buy one. We accompany them and once the mask is on, we show them a green card. We don’t force anyone to do anything, we don’t touch or pull anyone; we make people smile and then they adhere,” he said.

Mbonambi said that after their first stint he thought about adding some female features to one costume.

“This worked. People were even more receptive, especially men, who were a challenge at first. It’s important that people wear masks. I lost my job when Covid-19 came. I used some of my UIF money for Mr and Mrs Fighter. We get around to towns with the money I sometimes ask my granny for help. Sibusiso sells chips and we make a plan getting around,” he said.