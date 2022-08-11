WATCH: Murderer stabs Correctional Services official in Pietermaritzburg prison

Durban – The Department of Correctional Services in KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed that one of their security officials was stabbed by an inmate serving time for murder.

In a video seen by the Daily News, an official is seen with blood streaming down his head. His colleagues, clearly angered by the attack, ask him to sit down. He then explains that one of the inmates stabbed him repeatedly while he was unarmed.

Correctional Services provincial spokesperson Thulani Mdluli said the incident took place at the Sevontein Correctional Facility at about 7.30am on Monday.

Mdluli said that during breakfast, Ngobese Mxolisi was stabbed in the head with a sharpened object by Sbusiso Ndlovu, who is serving 25 years for murder. Ndlovu was sentenced in 2015.