WATCH: Murderer stabs Correctional Services official in Pietermaritzburg prison

Durban – The Department of Correctional Services in KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed that one of their security officials was stabbed by an inmate serving time for murder.
In a video seen by the Daily News, an official is seen with blood streaming down his head. His colleagues, clearly angered by the attack, ask him to sit down. He then explains that one of the inmates stabbed him repeatedly while he was unarmed.
Correctional Services provincial spokesperson Thulani Mdluli said the incident took place at the Sevontein Correctional Facility at about 7.30am on Monday.
Mdluli said that during breakfast, Ngobese Mxolisi was stabbed in the head with a sharpened object by Sbusiso Ndlovu, who is serving 25 years for murder. Ndlovu was sentenced in 2015.
“In the process of disarming an offender using minimum force, the offender sustained injuries and both offender and official were transferred to the internal hospital for medical attention … and were discharged the same day,” Mdluli said.
An internal investigation was being conducted and the matter was reported to the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services, he added.
“The offender in question has been criminally charged, degraded and transferred to a super-maximum facility,” Mdluli said.
The department would continue to enhance stringent security measures to ensure prisons did not become war zones “because we have an obligation to provide the best correctional services for a safer South Africa”, he said.
