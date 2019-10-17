WATCH: Neighbour shoots Verulam home invader 5 times









Parkgate in Verulam where a house robbery occurred. Picture by Prem Balram Durban - A suspect who was shot during a home invasion in Parkgate, Verulam was arrested at Addington Hospital in Durban. At approximately 8.30pm on Wednesday, private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) officers responded to several calls of shots being fired at a residence in on Wimbledon Grove. Upon arrival it was established that four gunmen had forced their way into a home and robbed a family. The men then proceeded to an outbuilding on a neighboring property and attacked the family including a 15-year-old girl. Prem Balram a spokesperson for RUSA said the owner of the property was in the main building when he noticed the robbery in progress.

"He drew his firearm and fired a volley of shots at the suspects. One suspect was confirmed to be shot but escaped with his accomplices in a white Toyota Corolla Professional,"Balram said.

He said RUSA contacted several hospitals around Durban to establish if the suspect was admitted to a medical facility.

"Upon contacting Addington Hospital it was confirmed that a man was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds. It was also established that he was brought in by two men who left shortly afterwards,"he added.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Parkgate in Verulam where a house robbery occurred. Video by Rivaaj Ramdas-Tactical Shooting Services

The Rapid Response Unit consisting of members of Reaction Unit South Africa and the Verulam SAPS immediately mobilized and proceeded to the hospital.

The wanted suspect was located in the trauma unit.

He was shot five times.

The suspect will be under police guard until he is discharged from hospital.

Daily News