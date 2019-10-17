Durban - A suspect who was shot during a home invasion in Parkgate, Verulam was arrested at Addington Hospital in Durban.
At approximately 8.30pm on Wednesday, private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) officers responded to several calls of shots being fired at a residence in on Wimbledon Grove.
Upon arrival it was established that four gunmen had forced their way into a home and robbed a family.
The men then proceeded to an outbuilding on a neighboring property and attacked the family including a 15-year-old girl.
Prem Balram a spokesperson for RUSA said the owner of the property was in the main building when he noticed the robbery in progress.