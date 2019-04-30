Durban - The eThekwini Municipality has held a meeting with angry city workers who emptied dirt trucks filled with garbage in the city centre on Tuesday but are refusing to discuss what was said or if any promises were made to the protesting workers.



The angry city workers left the parts of the city centre in a mess and blockaded the roads with bags of dirt which had to be moved by the city's newly acquired Casspirs.





This, after staff belonging to the roads department, Durban Solid Waste and the electricity unit downed tools over unfair pay packages after it emerged that MK vets employed by the city had their salaries increased by R9 000 to R20 000 a month.





The eThekwini municipality has been accused of hiring former MK military veterans to work in the municipality with no formal experience.





Staff and unions have heard that the veterans salary packages had increased considerably leaving those with long service with raised eyebrows.





The various eThekwini units then converged on the city hall after a week long go-slow and protest.





Durban Solid Waste truck drivers offloaded heaps of waste and refuse on the streets.





The staff from the roads department offloaded sand onto the streets blocking of roads in the Durban CBD.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video A Durban Metro police Casspir was utilised to clean up the streets after Durban Solid Waste workers offloaded trucks of refuse and dirt in the Central Business District. Video supplied.







Durban Metro Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the workers came to the city hall to have a meeting with management.





"They disrupted the flow of traffic in the CBD. Our armoured vehicles had to remove the heaps of litter from the street with a speacially designed scoop at the front. The meeting is almost concluded. W e have not received any information of rubber bullets being fired at the City Hall. There was a shooting incident near a side road by the Royal Hotel which police are investigating,"Sewpersad said.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Durban Solid Waste trucks on the N3 Durban bound. Video supplied





Daily News







