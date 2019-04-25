Roshni Moonsamy. Picture source Northlands Girls High School

Durban - Former and current students and teachers of Northlands Girls High School have sent emotional messages of condolences after school principal Roshni Moonsamy died in a car crash on Wednesday night. Moonsamy,52, was driving home in her BMW when she allegedly lost control and crashed into the bridge on the M4 between uMhlanga and La Lucia. Shawn Herbst, Netcare 911 spokesperson, said the car then caught alight and when they arrived was well ablaze.

"The eThekwini Fire and Rescue Services, however, managed to douse the flames. On closer inspection, a body was found burnt beyond recognition in the driver's seat,"he said.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said a case of culpable homicide was being investigated at Durban North SAPS.

On Thursday morning, the school announced Moonsamy's death on its Facebook page.

The post read:

It is with deep sadness that Northlands Girls' High School announces the tragic loss of our beloved Principal, Ms Roshni Moonsamy. She was in a motor vehicle accident.

We would like to pay tribute to a woman who embodied our 3 Core Values: Integrity, Commitment and Compassion. A strong leader gone too soon - May she rest in peace.

The school said that they had provided counsellors for pupils and teachers. Details of her funeral will be announced.

In response to the Facebook message

Shobana Mandraj Singh said it was a great loss to the education fraternity.

Presheen Ramdhani said, "She truly embodied being a graceful lady. My memories of Rosh will always be precious and priceless... from being with her on the SGB ( I learnt a lot from her ) , to being a friend, team member on Quiz Nite and my daughter's maths teacher. She had this infectious "schoolgirl giggle"which made us all laugh at meetings."

Candice Botha said she was heartbroken that the Northlands community has lost not only a leader, but one of its most devoted champions.

"Roshni taught me at school, took me under her wing when I began teaching and supported me through my time on management. She was an inspiration and became a friend. She was truly kind, fair and always acted with the best interests of the school and its girls in mind,"she said.

Andrea Joy Bodill said

"Looking back I have realised that I was incredibly fortunate to have a teacher who changed the course of my future. I don't know where I would be if our paths never crossed. I hated maths and was performing poorly in grade 9, Ms Moon somehow convinced me to take it until matric and taught me all the way through. She not only dramatically improved my results year on year and ignited my passion for Maths, but she spearheaded my academic success. I am now a Mechanical Engineer working as a Statistical Data Analyst. She had an impeccably high standard that she steered us towards," Bodill said.

Daily News