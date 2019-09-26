The staff of Bark Angel animal rescue and rehabilitation with the pups at their facility on the Bluff, south of Durban. Picture: Andy Rossell

Durban - Delores Ireland who was murdered in her home on the Bluff south of Durban was a devout dog lover. She had fifteen little dogs on the premises. Ireland was found dead in her Grafton Street home on Tuesday.

Andy Rossell of the Bluff Community Policing Forum said they launched a joint operation between Brighton Beach Detectives and members of our Bluff CPF.

This led to the arrest of two men in connection with the murder on Wednesday afternoon.

"Well done to all involved on brilliant police work. We encountered another tragedy at the scene of the crime. The deceased was a devout dog lover and had 15 little dogs. We have had a healthy relationship with Bark Angel on the Bluff and a call to them thankfully resulted in their assistance. The circumstances were desperate as all the dogs needed to be removed and accommodated,"Rossell said.