WATCH: Pangolins are the world’s most trafficked mammals: it is everyone’s duty to protect them – UNODC

Durban – The South African Association for Marine Biological Research (Saambr), the South African Police Service (SAPS) and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) celebrated World Pangolin Day on Saturday, which falls on every third Saturday in February every year. The Saambr said World Pangolin Day was an opportunity to join together in raising awareness about the plight of these gentle animals.

“Unfortunately, pangolins are killed and trafficked in great numbers. The IUCN categorises pangolins from vulnerable to critically endangered,” Saambr said. Pangolins are critically endangered. Their scales are highly sought after for traditional medicine despite being made of keratin, like our fingernails.

The extinction of a species jeopardizes the stability of ecosystems.https://t.co/NOApOFEK8W#EndWildlifeCrime #WorldPangolinDay pic.twitter.com/twnLKcRN2U — UN Office on Drugs & Crime (@UNODC) February 19, 2022 "While we reflect on the plight of the pangolin, let's remember all the other creatures both terrestrial and marine who need our protection…" Saambr then quoted Sir David Attenborough who once said: "Pangolins are very important in the whole ecosystem that we have. If you lose pangolins, you upset all sorts of things but the sheer inhumanity of not looking after such a beautiful, gentle animal as a pangolin breaks my heart."

The SAPS shared the UNODC video, and said poaching and trafficking pangolins was a crime.